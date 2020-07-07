Gastown Is Transforming Into ‘Patiotown’ With Up To 500 Outdoor Seats

With more than 20 patios and nearly 500 seats, Gastown is turning into Patiotown this summer.

As B.C. enters Phase 3 as its Restart plan, restaurants across the province are opening up with safety measures in place. And part of that means adding more patio space for people to eat outside.

Many of Gastown’s new patio spaces will have a bike valet on Friday and Saturday evenings. There will also be an outdoor gallery, called Murals of Gratitude Exhibition.

“There is a visible appetite for us to be able to enjoy good food, drink, art and entertainment with friends in a safe way after a long and challenging few months of distancing,” said Walley Wargolet, with the Gastown Business Improvement Association, in a news release.

The City said, Friday, they have approved more than 180 temporary patio permits in the first month of launching the patio program.

And there will be more patios coming, as council voted in favour of allowing breweries, wineries and distilleries to also apply for a temporary permit.

