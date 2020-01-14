Vancouver-Based Company Puts Vancouver 41st On List of Best Cities In The World

A Vancouver-based company can’t be blamed for being biased, as it places Vancouver 41 on a list of Best Cities in the World.

Resonance Consultancy created the 2020 list as “a ranking of global place equity.”

The consulting company, with offices in Vancouver and New York City, scored cities on six categories. That includes: place, people, programming, product, prosperity and promotion.

Vancouver does best in the “people” category, which they base on diversity and education of the city’s residents.

It did weakest in “place,” which ranks 159th on the scale. The company said “place” is an evaluation of “the perceived quality of (a city’s) natural and built environments.”

An explanation for its ranking is that it takes the number of sunny days into consideration.

While London, England is far above in this category, it’s the city’s neighbourhoods and landmarks that make up for its gloomy weather.

Vancouver also ranks low in the “prosperity” section, which is based on GDP per capita.

The only Canadian city above Vancouver, however, is Toronto – placing 17 on the overall list. While Montreal is just below Vancouver at number 45.

The top 25 cities on the list are:

London New York Paris Tokyo Moscow Dubai Singapore Barcelona Los Angeles Rome San Francisco Madrid Chicago Abu Dhabi Amsterdam Beijing Toronto Doha Hong Kong San Diego Boston Sydney Las Vegas Miami San Jose

Our city hasn’t been doing well on rankings lately. It recently placed high on the list of most bed bug infested city in Canada.

Do you agree with Vancouver’s placement of 41st of the best cities in the world?

