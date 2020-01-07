Vancouver Ranks Uncomfortably High In This List of Most Bed Bug Infested Cities

For many renters or homeowners, one of their worst fears is to wake up with bites, discovering you have somehow gotten bed bugs.

It’s a nightmare to get rid of and no one knows that better than pest control company, Orkin Canada. In fact each year, they compile a list of how many houses they’ve had to fumigate due to bed bugs.

And through this list, it shows the 25 Canadian cities who have been most affected by it.

The ranking is based on the number of treatments Orkin has performed from January 1st to December 31st, 2019.

So where does Vancouver stand on the list? Well, we’re yet again lucky number three. Topping us is Winnipeg at second place and Toronto is number one. In fact, 14 of the cities on the list are in Ontario, compared to just two in B.C.

Aside from Vancouver, Burnaby is the second B.C. location, sitting at 19 overall.

Other major cities include Edmonton (12), Calgary (16), Saskatoon (22), Montreal (13) and Halifax (7).

Orkin Canada warns that bed bugs are “hitchhikers,” and can travel with you anywhere. Getting them is not a sign of poor sanitation.

They are mostly found in bedding, mattresses, on headboards and in bed frames and box springs. The bugs often seek cool, dark places and can be on airplanes, trains, buses, rental cars or hotel rooms.

