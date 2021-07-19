Flying Ants Have Taken Over Metro Vancouver And It’s Terrifying

With the return of sunny weather, it also unfortunately marks the return of summer pests.

This winged pest’s annual return is usually marked with a buzz as they overtake the local skies.

Many have dreaded the return of Flying Ants Day (season) in Metro Vancouver, but it finally started in early July and many local residents took to social media to share their encounters with the unsightly swarms.

RELATED: Trudeau Confirms Border Will Reopen To Vaccinated Americans This August

They describe how the insects were coming out in mammoth mobs, and absolutely terrorizing unsuspecting pedestrians. Not only did the bugs overtake the sky, but people describe how they flew into people’s faces, hair, and pretty much everywhere else.

Flying Ants Day

It’s flying ant season again… pic.twitter.com/l7H0n8tVKT — James Roy Catingub (@OGCatingub) July 5, 2021

after some research, I’ve concluded #flyingantday affects people’s ability to operate vehicles in a safe way. Perhaps next year, we just stay home?!? 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 — Kate Woolley (@katetakespics) July 7, 2021

I just came to twitter to search for this to see if I was the only one! It’s so gross! I’m in PoCo!

They are coming! 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 #FlyingAntDayVancouver2021 — Leanne (@Knightlova) July 7, 2021

It may not be have been a day of celebration, but it certainly made its mark on social media. The pesky critters were captured in photos, and people from all walks of life shared their stories.

For more local updates across Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.