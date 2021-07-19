Our American neighbours may soon be able to visit again and vice versa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the premiers last Thursday to discuss having the Canadian-US border reopen this summer. Trudeau hinted that Canada may welcome visitors by mid-August.

However on Monday morning, the federal government seems to have expedited that timeline and have confirmed that the border will reopen by August 9th.

Note though that only those that are fully vaccinated will be able to cross the border.

Similar to Canadians entering the country, these travellers are required to submit proof of vaccination on the ArriveCAN app or on the online portal prior to arrival. They will also need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to entering Canada. With this, they will not need to undergo the hotel stay or 14-day quarantine.

The border being able to reopen follows the fact that vaccination rates have gone up for both countries. Currently Canada sits at 77.7% of citizens having at least one dose and 41% with both. As for Americans, 67.9% have had one one and 59.5% have both doses.

As vaccination rates climb and positive cases drop, so does the return to normalcy.

On Friday, BC Premier John Horgan spoke at a news conference to support this decision. He claims that although reopening the border would be a “massive undertaking”, it is one that he feel that the province is ready for.

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since more than one year ago on March 21, 2020. It has since then been extended on a month by month basis. This would have originally expired on July 20th, and it appears that the renewal till August 9th would be the last one.

Travel between the countries to allow for the border to reopen is something many have been waiting for.

There is still ongoing discussion on when the border will reopen to the rest of the world. However, this is currently being proposed for September.

