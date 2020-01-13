A dream come true for foodies is set to return to Vancouver this week. Street Food City is an extension of Dine Out Vancouver and it brings more than 20 vendors to Vancouver.

Kicking off on Jan. 17 and running until Feb. 6, the festival brings a large variety of cuisines to the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The all-day food extravaganza is back for its ninth consecutive year, where spectators can sample a selection of delicious eats offered by Vancouver’s best purveyors.

Last year, more than 10,000 people dined on the best street food the city has to offer, during the festival.

It will be all decked out with balloons and picnic tables for an epic winter-style picnic.

The participating food trucks include:

Tacofino

Old Country Pierogi

Cazba Express

The Reef Runner

Chickpea

Reel Mac and Cheese

Cone Arepa

Rolling Cashew

Disco Cheetah

Melt City

Salty’s Lobster Shack

El Cartel*

Shameless Buns

Holi Masala

Slavic Rolls

Kafka’s Coffee

Super Thai Food

Kampong

Mama’s Fish and Chips

Urban Wood Fired Pizza

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Vai Tevere Neapolitan Express

Taters

Mr. Arancino

Cannoli King

Street Food City at the Vancouver Art Gallery

When: Jan. 17 to Feb. 6, 2020

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street

Cost: Admission is free

