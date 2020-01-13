A dream come true for foodies is set to return to Vancouver this week. Street Food City is an extension of Dine Out Vancouver and it brings more than 20 vendors to Vancouver.
Kicking off on Jan. 17 and running until Feb. 6, the festival brings a large variety of cuisines to the Vancouver Art Gallery.
The all-day food extravaganza is back for its ninth consecutive year, where spectators can sample a selection of delicious eats offered by Vancouver’s best purveyors.
Last year, more than 10,000 people dined on the best street food the city has to offer, during the festival.
It will be all decked out with balloons and picnic tables for an epic winter-style picnic.
The participating food trucks include:
- Tacofino
- Old Country Pierogi
- Cazba Express
- The Reef Runner
- Chickpea
- Reel Mac and Cheese
- Cone Arepa
- Rolling Cashew
- Disco Cheetah
- Melt City
- Salty’s Lobster Shack
- El Cartel*
- Shameless Buns
- Holi Masala
- Slavic Rolls
- Kafka’s Coffee
- Super Thai Food
- Kampong
- Mama’s Fish and Chips
- Urban Wood Fired Pizza
- Mom’s Grilled Cheese
- Vai Tevere Neapolitan Express
- Taters
- Mr. Arancino
- Cannoli King
Street Food City at the Vancouver Art Gallery
When: Jan. 17 to Feb. 6, 2020
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street
Cost: Admission is free
