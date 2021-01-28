Despite Travel Restrictions, Nearly 30K Americans Have Tried To Enter Canada

Although the Canadian federal government put in foreign travel restrictions in March, The Canada Border Services Agency says it has so far turned away more than 30,000 foreign nationals.

A spokesperson for the border services said that a total of 30,475 people arrived from the United States by air and land between March 22, 2020, and January 6, 2021.

RELATED: You Won’t Be Able to Use Your Licence To Cross The Border Anymore

Of the total amount that were turned away, 26,572 of those were American citizens and 3,903 were foreign nationals from other countries that tried to enter Canada by going through the United States.

A whopping 30% cited tourism as their reason for travel. Further, 11% cited recreation and five% reported they wanted to enter the country for non-essential shopping.

With borders closed, only those performing essential activities or who qualify for a specific set of exemptions are allowed to enter Canada (truck drivers for example). All foreign nationals can be denied entry if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Canada already requires travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to enter the country. Airlines are also reporting a number of flight reservations being cancelled.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still warning Canadians to cancel any plans to travel internationally and that the government plans to bring in more measures. This may include having to quarantine at their own cost in hotels vs. in their own homes.

All travellers except those such as truck drivers are required to quarantine for two weeks.

For more Metro Vancouver updates, head over to our News section.