You Won’t Be Able to Use Your Licence To Cross The Border Anymore

The B.C. Government has announced that they will phase out the use of the B.C. enhanced licence and identification cards to allow travel into the U.S.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has said that the enhanced driver’s licence and enhanced identification card are being discontinued.

The reasons behind this is include:

other travel documents are more cost effective

other travel documents remain valid much longer

these identification cards do not cover air travel.

Up until now, these enhanced licences and cards allowed people to enter into the U.S. without having to present a passport. However, for air travel a passport was still needed.

ICBC, which manages this licensing program, had to curb a number of services since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

As a result, it’s become evident to the ministry that our simplified passport application process covers off all methods of entry into the U.S. for all purposes.

The B.C. enhanced licences and ID cards will be phased out over the next five years ending in September 2025.

