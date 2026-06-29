This July, TransLink is once again increasing fares on transit throughout the Metro Vancouver region.

The increase is part of a long-term plan to fund transit improvements, with officials saying they’re trying to balance affordability with keeping the system running and expanding.

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TransLink Fare Hikes: July 2026

Fares will increase by 5% starting July 1, meaning riders will pay an extra 10 to 25 cents per trip. A one-zone fare will rise from $3.35 to $3.50, while adult day passes will jump from $11.95 to $12.55. Fares on the West Coast Express will see similar hikes.

Likewise, a one-zone adult monthly pass will be increasing to $117.20 from $111.60.

According to TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn, the average transit rider will most likely see their monthly transit totals increase by around $5 to $10 per month. While fare hikes were originally capped at an average of 2.3% between 2021 and 2024, that agreement has since ended at the end of 2024.

Due to the FIFA World Cup being in town, TransLink ridership has hit a record high in six years. With just the Canada-Switzerland match alone, 1.4 million boardings were recorded across the system.

“The continued growth in ridership throughout the tournament demonstrates the essential role transit plays in moving large crowds efficiently, while maintaining reliable service for customers travelling around the region,” wrote the press release.