Summer is here in Metro Vancouver. The sun’s out, the beaches are packed, and everyone is getting ready to embrace the heat. If you’re looking to make this season one to remember, then we’ve got you covered with tons of things to do that will give you memories to last a lifetime– all for free! That means endless parties, FIFA celebrations, and tons of fun that won’t cost you a single dollar.

This guide is powered by Fizz, a 100% digital mobile provider that’s here to keep things fast, flexible, and absolutely accessible. With affordable plans working with whatever your phone needs, and no mysterious long-term contracts or hidden fees, you’re always set for an adventure when using Fizz.

With that, treat yourself to some nonstop fun all throughout Metro Vancouver this summer with these free events!

Free Things to do in British Columbia This Summer

Fireworks

It’s not summertime without a fireworks display. Perfect photo-ops and dazzling sights are waiting for you.

Summer Lights in English Bay

Kicking off B.C. Day long weekend, this is the debut of Vancouver’s very first one-night-only beachside fireworks show.

📅 July 31

White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days

This year is the 75th anniversary of this beloved weekend celebration of sun, surf, and community. Expect fun activities, performances, and fireworks at the very end.

📅 August 1-2

New Westminster Summer Music & Fireworks Festival

Celebrate the end of summer at the New West Quay and then catch the fireworks waving the season goodbye.

📅 August 22

Pop-Up Concerts

Everyone loves a good concert, and these ones don’t even require a ticket to attend. Just pull up and kick back as you listen to local artists do their thing on the stage.

North Vancouver – Live & Local Summer Concert Series

A North Vancouver favourite. All you need to do is show up (with a lawn chair, if you prefer) and enjoy the tunes. Shows play at Selynn Park, Lynn Valley Village, Ray Perrault Park, Panorama Park, Edgemont Village, and Lions Gate Village.

📅 Every Thursday and Friday from July 2 to September 4

White Rock – Concerts at the Pier

An iconic concert series hosted at three central locations: Memorial Park, East Beach, and Miramar Village. This year is the series’ 10th anniversary with another amazing lineup.

📅 June 25, July 9, July 23, August 20, and August 27

Surrey – Sounds of Summer

With free performances all throughout Surrey, Sounds of Summer is a favourite city staple. You’ll get to enjoy all sorts of genres, ranging from rock to jazz, and country to Punjabi fusion.

📅 Every Wednesday from July 8 to August 26

It’s a nice surprise to stumble across these concerts while you’re out on a summer walk– but what’s not so nice is when you’re signing up for a new phone plan and get a bunch of unexpected costs. Fizz doesn’t have any of that. There’s no activation, overage, accidental roaming, shipping, or cancellation fees with them– only the good surprises, like finding a pop-up show while on a stroll.

Movies Under the Stars

Need a date night idea? Bring your partner to see a movie for free while under the cover of night. The stars are out and the air is warm, making it a super romantic time. It’s also great for friend groups and families looking for an affordable alternative to the theatres.

Downtown Vancouver – Summer Movie Nights

This staple Downtown Vancouver event invites everyone to grab a seat and watch some films on a huge, 33-foot inflatable screen. There’s even pre-show entertainment, including music and performances before the movies start. The fun happens at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza).

📅 Every Thursday evening from July 16 to August 13.

Vancouver – EVO Summer Cinema

Hosted at Stanley Park’s Ceperley Meadow, this is another Vancouver-favourite outdoor movie series. In fact, it’s the largest outdoor movie series in Canada, with films shown on a massive, 40-foot screen.

📅 Every Tuesday from July 14 to September 1

North Vancouver – Deckchair Cinema

Love al fresco screenings? Deckchair Cinema is one of the best. This year, audiences will be treated to plenty of blockbuster hits, including Creed and Speed Racer. Admission is by donation, with the films located at Cates Deck in front of the Polygon Gallery.

📅 June 25 to August 27

Museums for those Rainy Summer Days

Is it raining all of a sudden? There’s a chance it might be– this is Metro Vancouver, after all. If the sun isn’t out, then these museums are fun, free places to spend that rainy time.

Museum of Surrey

Always free and always something new to see. Head out there and learn something new.

Vancouver Art Gallery

Free entry on the first Friday of every month from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Situated right in the middle of the heart of Vancouver, it’s a great place to stop before dinner.

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Entry is by donation on the first Sunday of every month. Check out what mysteries are hidden in the stars, and kick back at the Planetarium Star Theatre.

You might feel like it’s a waste to spend the day lazing about during those summer showers, so museums offer a great indoor alternative to outdoor fun. Fizz has the exact same mindset– why waste precious data that you’ve already paid for? That’s why Fizz members’ unused mobile data is automatically rolled over to the following month. That means you’re able to keep accumulating data if you don’t need it one month, and then you’ll have more the next!

Canada Day Celebrations

It’s Canada’s birthday this July 1st! As always, Metro Vancouver has tons of parties going on to celebrate this big day, and we’ve listed some of the best. Be sure to wear red and white!

Surrey – Surrey Canada Day

It’s going to be nonstop energy, good vibes, and fun at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale. The celebration will be headlined by Josh Ross, alongside tons of other live entertainment. Hit the food trucks, ride some rides, and stay for the fireworks finale.

Burnaby – StreetFest on Central

Hosted at Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park, StreetFest on Central is a Burnaby must-attend on Canada Day. There’s plenty to do and see, including a family zone, live concert performances, food trucks, and brilliant fireworks to finish off the night.

Port Coquitlam – Canada Day

Canada Day in Port Coquitlam invites you to enjoy celebrations at Castle Park, Port Coquitlam Community Centre, and Lions Park. Hit up the pancake breakfast bright and early, try the fishing derby, and don’t miss the fireworks at dusk

Hikes that Even Your Lazy Friends Will Like

The sun’s out, so that means it’s time to grab your hiking gear and hit the trails! These paths range from easy to difficult, giving you options for both your experienced hiking buddies and the lazy ones, too.

Burnaby Mountain (easy)

Burnaby Mountain has gorgeous views while also having some easy trails that anyone can hike. In total, there’s 34 multi-use trails that extend over 28KM and criss-cross over 578 hectares in the Burnaby Mountain Conservation Area. Enjoy the trees and take in that mountain air.

Lynn Loop (moderate)

Depending on who you ask, Lynn Loop and be either an easy or moderate hike. Either way, it offers 1.5 hours of trail walks in the North Shore, and you can even bring your dog for an adventure (on leash, of course).

Grouse Grind (difficult)

The Holy Grail of hiking trails in Metro Vancouver, the Grouse Grind is not for the faint of heart. It’s almost 3KM of trails up the face of Grouse Mountain, giving you a real Stairmaster experience. Make sure your legs are ready to feel the burn.

FIFA Watch Parties to Cheer Team Canada On At

The FIFA World Cup is in town. If you didn’t get a ticket to any of the games at BC Place, don’t worry– there’s tons of watch parties happening throughout Metro Vancouver from June 11 to July 19, so you’re always set to cheer on Team Canada.

Vancouver – FIFA Fan Festival

This is Vancouver’s official FIFA Fan Festival, packed with massive star performers like Flo Rida, Mötley Crüe, and deadmau5, alongside plenty of local talent. Catch the games live at the new PNE Amphitheatre, try out all the amazing food, and embrace that crowd energy.

Surrey – Surrey Fan Zones

Surrey has watch party spots for local and visiting fans alike– situated at Surrey Civic Plaza, the Cloverdale Agriplex, and South Surrey Athletic Park, you’re invited to check out the beautiful game alongside the community at all these locations. Certain days and areas will offer different activations, with some including live entertainment, a beer garden, and plenty of food trucks.

Downtown Vancouver – Parq Casino

Your go-to spot for watch parties is definitely going to be the Parq Casino’s Sportsbook Lounge. Just steps away from BC Place, the Sportsbook Lounge offers all the watch party necessities you can think of: a huge, 50-foot screen, betting terminals, and great food and drinks. Just grab your crew and get ready to cheer Team Canada on.

Must-Shop Night Markets

It’s not Metro Vancouver without a night market, so here’s a few of some of the best, no-admission places to shop in the city.

White Rock Night Market

There’s nothing like a night market, and this one’s by the seaside! Marine Drive transforms into a vibrant marketplace filled with food trucks, local makers, live entertainment, and a licensed beverage garden.

📅 July 17, August 7, and September 4

Shipyards Night Markets

Looking for a fun Friday night? North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market offers live music in the beer garden, food trucks, and marketplace by the water. Also located next to the water, you can get some awesome sunset views while at the Shipyards.

📅 June 19, 26; July 3, 10, 17

New West’s Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is back again, bringing nonstop fun to New Westminster’s Front Street. Expect celebrations, music, local food, shopping, and tons of community spirit.

📅 July 10, 17, 24; August 7, 14, 21

Nonstop Energy with Street Parties

Summer is street party season in Vancouver, and each of these celebrations will be bringing an awesome community vibe to the day they’re partying on. Whether you’re there for the performances, music, or culture, here’s the highlights.

Public Disco Shipyards Night Market Stage Takeover

For an evening of house music on the waterfront, head to the Shipyards Night Market for Public Disco’s one-night stage takeover. You’ll get to groove to selectors Thomas Maxey, Sayang, Man Keen, and Innezz as they bring the dance floor alive.

📅 July 19 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm

Granville Block Party

Returning for its third year, Granville Block Party is coming back to bring two days of nothing but family-friendly celebrations. From live music to market vendors, this is a huge party that brings together friends, families, and the local businesses that make Granville Street the vibrant location it is.

📅 August 23 and August 24 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm

Returning for its third year, Granville Block Party is coming back to bring two days of nothing but family-friendly celebrations. From live music to market vendors, this is a huge party that brings together friends, families, and the local businesses that make Granville Street the vibrant location it is. 📅 August 23 and August 24 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm Public Disco Block Party: Downtown

Public Disco is sending off summer in style with their All Vinyl Edition block party. Check out pop-up bars, a record sale, vintage market by Granville Flea, food trucks, and kids activities at at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtlʼe7énḵ Square / Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza. There will be music playing all day, with sets curated by DJ Dairy Free.

📅 August 29 from 2:00pm to 10:00pm

The best part about these massive street parties is that you’re able to choose exactly what you want to check out at the event. There’s so much to do and see that you’ll always have a good time. Likewise, Fizz offers the same flexibility so you can change your plan, subscription, and coverage for whatever suits your lifestyle best. There’s no need to call or negotiate– it’s as simple as selecting which stage you want to head to next.

Car Free Days

Car Free Days are back this summer! Presented by TransLink, these are huge community festivals that all offer live music, vendors, food, and interactive fun. Each party has something a little different, so why not visit them all?

North Vancouver – Saturday, June 27 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

‍Port Moody – Sunday, Aug. 16 (Noon – 5 p.m.)

Port Coquitlam – Saturday, Aug. 29 (1 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Burnaby – Sunday, Aug. 30 (Noon – 5 p.m.)

‍Commercial Drive – Saturday, Sept. 5 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

Maple Ridge – Saturday, Sept. 5 (2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.)

Main Street – Sunday, Sept. 13 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

Endless Sunshine at the Beach

There’s nothing like a beach day in the summertime. These are some of Metro Vancouver’s most iconic beaches, offering sand and sunshine for all.

Wreck Beach

Famous or infamous? Either way, clothing is completely optional at this Vancouver beach and it’s a great spot to get a tan and enjoy the gorgeous West Coast views.

Sunset Beach

At the mouth of False Creek is this pretty beach. Sunset Beach is a lovely spot for evening strolls, swimming, and watching sunsets, of course.

Centennial Beach

Head to Delta if you want to walk along the sand during low tide. This is a sandy, shallow beach that’s great for families.

Summer doesn’t have to be expensive– you can have a blast while keeping your spending to a minimum. Whether you’re hitting up a street party, watching a film under the stars, or cheering on Team Canada, your days are going to be stacked. Summer is all about keeping things flexible and affordable, just like Fizz.

Drop @604Now and @Fizz a follow to find more ways to make your summer one to remember.