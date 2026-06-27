Why Vancouver’s Celebration Of Light Isn’t Happening In 2026

One of Vancouver’s most beloved summertime events was cancelled back in November 2025, with the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society (VFFS) announcing the decision to end the Honda Celebration of Light.

It was after many months of outreach to governments and the business community that the VFFS made the decision to cut the event due to funding issues.

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Funding Issues

The Vancouver tradition first got its start in 1990, originally called the Symphony of Fire. It eventually became the “longest running off-shore festival in the world” and “Canada’s largest free public event.” And while it was one of B.C.’s strongest drivers of tourism, the rising costs of the celebration ultimately grew too much for the event to continue.

Alarm bells had already been ringing for some time for the fireworks show. In both public and private sectors, the event’s funding took major hits. While 2023 saw the provincial and federal government granting the event $700,000 altogether, 2026 would have seen provincial support fall to just $100,000. As for federal funding, that was to be cut entirely.

Corporate sponsors had also been backing out of the celebration as the uncertainty of Metro Vancouver’s costs continued to rise.

Honda Celebration of Light Cancelled

VFFS stated in a press release that “it can no longer continue to go ‘cap in hand’ each year to keep the event afloat.” Amid rising production costs, the dearth of federal funding, a decrease in provincial support, and a decline in private-sector investment, the event was no longer financially sustainable. This was in spite of recently-introduced ticketed seating and viewing lounges, as well as corporate hosting opportunities that were meant to generate extra revenue.

“For 33 years, this event has been a cornerstone of Vancouver’s summer – a shared experience that brought families, friends, and visitors together from across the province and around the world,” said Michael McKnight, Co-Chair, VFFS. “Ending that tradition is incredibly painful, but we simply can’t continue.”

In a 2024 news release, the Government of Canada said that, “The [Honda Celebration of Light] is one of the city’s anchor summer events, drawing over one million visitors to English Bay each year. It brings local residents and tourists together, benefiting businesses and celebrating music, food and culture.”

“Our hope is that by being transparent about the financial realities,” said Paul Runnals, Executive Producer, HCOL, “that governments and partners might step up to create a long-term solution that allows the Honda Celebration of Light to return stronger and more sustainable at some point in the future.”

A New Fireworks Event at English Bay

While the city won’t be hosting the Honda Celebration of Light any longer, there will still be a fireworks event happening at English Bay this summer.

In the months following the cancellation announcement, the City approved a one-night fireworks show, which was proposed by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

No registration or tickets are required to attend, and all residents and visitors are invited to watch the show. It is being presented by the City of Vancouver and produced by BrandLive, with support from the Vancouver Park Board.