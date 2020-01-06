If you’re a fan of Timbits, as well as cereal, you may be delighted to know that Tim Hortons is launching Timbits cereal across Canada.

The new cereal will be available in two flavours:

Chocolate Glazed (326 g)

Birthday Cake (311 g)

The cereals will be available in major grocery stores across the nation, and are expected to hit store shelves in early 2020. (A few months ago, Tim Hortons also launched canned soup, which is now available.)

“We all know how hard it is to resist Timbits, so we are very excited to be able to bring the fun of enjoying Timbits to cereal bowls across the country”, David Bagozzi, VP of Marketing for Post Foods Canada, the manufacturer, said in an official press release.

While seemingly all Canadians have an opinion about Tim Hortons, good and bad, Timbits probably have the highest approval rating of all of their menu options, so we don’t expect Timbits cereal to be too controversial. (It definitely won’t be as controversial as their Beyond Meat Burgers.)

