11 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Sept 16-18)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Shipyards Festival

Shipyards Festival returns to the Shipyards District at North Vancouver’s Waterfront on Saturday, Sept 17.

Don’t miss performances by Said The Whale, Yukon Blonde and more, taking place across three stages! There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, and the Family Zone in the Pipe Shop.

When & Where: Saturday, Sept 17 from noon to 10 pm at the Shipyards District

Fire Dragon Festival Chinatown

The Fire Dragon Festival returns Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Vancouver’s Chinatown decorated with resplendence, welcoming visitors old and new.

The event will bring the Chinatown community together past and present through celebration, cultural activities and performances, culinary exploration, and the appreciation of intangible heritage.

When & Where: Saturday, September 17th in Chinatown at the Chinese Cultural Centre Courtyard

Abbotsford Community Block Party

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be back in Abbotsford this weekend for a three-day community block party.

Admission will be free and the event will boast drool worthy bites from over 24 food trucks.

When & Where: Friday through Sunday at Abbotsford Exhibition Park | 32470 Haida Drive

Breakout Festival

The Vancouver Breakout Festival is an annual Hip-Hop music festival showcasing an amazing lineup of artists – both local and international. This year’s headliners include Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, Quavo & Takeoff.

When & Where:September 17 – 18 at the PNE Amphitheatre



More Than a Movie Night

On Sunday, September 18, Kids Up Front Vancouver will be hosting their annual “More Than a Movie Night” at BC Place.

Each ticket, donated or purchased will include admission for the movie (Disney’s Lightyear), access toon-field activities, a hot dog, popcorn, and soft drink.

Tickets are $25 each or $80 for a family pack.

When & Where: Sunday, September 18 at BC Place

Ongoing Things To Do

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market runs every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

