Shipyards Festival returns to the Shipyards District at North Vancouver’s Waterfront on Saturday, Sept 17!

Don’t miss performances by Said The Whale, Yukon Blonde and more, taking place across three stages! There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, and the Family Zone in the Pipe Shop!

Exciting NEW addition Car Free Day joins Shipyards Festival this year! The expanded site includes Carrie Cates Court with more music, fun, and activities!

All happening Saturday, Sept 17 from noon to 10 pm!

Brought to you by the Shipyards District BIA and Translink!

Visit our website for more info https://shipyardsfestival.com/