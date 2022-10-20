19 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Oct 21-23)

Fall is officially in full swing. And the weekend is the perfect time to explore all there is to see and do around Vancouver to get into the spirit of the season.

From drive-in movies to spooky displays, here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Fright Nights

Fright Nights at Playland has seven haunted houses and 19 hair-rising rides this year.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also eerie decor, live performances and a bunch of monsters roaming around. And for the first time ever, there will be an opening “Scaremony,” complete with creepy cast members emerging from the fog to welcome guests at 6 p.m. each night.

When & Where: Happening all weekend at Playland

Spooktacular Halloween

Head to Britannia Mine Museum for a Halloween event unlike no other. The family-friendly experience will offer chills and thrills this Halloween season.

Search for hidden treasures on a special “Treasures of the Deep” remix of the mine’s underground tour.

When & Where: All weekend long at Britannia Mine Museum near Squamish

Halloween Drive-In Movie Nights

Stop by Semiahmoo Park in White Rock this weekend for Fresh Cinema’s Halloween themed drive-in movie.

The Nightmare Before Christmas and Friday the 13th will be playing on Saturday while Beetlejuice and Scream will be playing on Sunday.

When & Where: Friday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 22 at Semiahmoo Park in White Rock

Coquitlam Scream Park

A terrifying “Scream Park” is taking place at Coquitlam Centre now until Halloween.

Vancouver Horror Nights is transforming a section of the mall, with a series of eerie attractions including the House of Fear, Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Maze and a Boogeyman Bash.

When & Where: All weekend long at Coquitlam Centre in Coquitlam

Canyon Frights

Grab your boo and enjoy spooktacular good times at the Capilano Suspension Bridge’s Canyon Frights event being held now until Halloween.

Decorated with festive pumpkins and spooky displays, the park is the place to be to celebrate the autumn season and revel in the frightful fun of Halloween.

When & Where: All weekend long at Capilano Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver

Steve-O

Steve-O is bringing his bucket list tour to Vancouver.

Head to Vogue Theatre on Saturday night for a multimedia comedy show “not for kids or for the faint of heart.”

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 22 at Vogue Theatre

Elton John

Catch Elton John in Vancouver this weekend. He has not one but two shows at BC Place.

The first is happening Friday, Oct. 21 followed by another concert on Saturday, Oct. 22.

When & Where: Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at BC Place

Vancouver Fall Home Show

Check out the largest fall home show in Vancouver, happening this weekend.

The Vancouver Fall Home Show features landscaping companies, remodeling contractors, interior design companies and more for you to find everything you need for your home.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Pumpkins After Dark

Walk through a pumpkin wonderland with over 6,000 hand-carved gourds to explore every step of the way at this outdoor Halloween event in Burnaby.

Besides lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, Pumpkins After Dark will feature music, sounds and special effects.

When & Where: Happening all weekend at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby’s Central Park

Downtown PoCo Harvest Festival

Take part in all the festivities happening at the Downtown PoCo Harvest Festival, including a free Sadhana yoga and sound class.

It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leigh Square Community Arts Village.

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 22 at Leigh Square Community Arts Village in PoCo

Surrey House of Horrors

Cougar Creek’s terrifying House Of Horrors is not for the faint of heart.

Those who dare can take part in three “haunts” at the event, including their Echoes of Abbath, which encourages guests to “follow the echoes of the ancient drums through the bowels of the dark underworld.”

When & Where: Happening all weekend at 12530 72nd Avenue in Surrey

Vancouver Comic and Toy Show

Kids (and those young at heart) have to check out the Vancouver Comic & Toy Show, happening this weekend at the PNE Forum.

Featuring a vast selection of comics, action figures, video games and movie memorabilia—this has steadily grown to become one of Canada’s largest pop culture collectible conventions.

When & Where: Sunday, Oct. 23 at the PNE Forum

Corn Mazes

Embark on a Mystery Maze at Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford, which is a must for all those looking for a bit more of a challenge. There’s also a mini maze for younger kids.

Other popular options include a mini corn maze at Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch in Surrey and the Chilliwack Corn Maze at Greendale Acres. Explore our complete guide.

When & Where: Happening all weekend at various locations

Garden House Annual Pie Party

Calling all pie lovers! Come, eat pie and vote for your favourite at the annual pie party on Sunday, Oct. 23.

You are not required to bring a pie but if you wish to compete, bring a homemade pie.

When & Where: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2267 E 12th Avenue

Pumpkin Patches

Go on a hunt for the perfect pumpkin at one of the many patches across Metro Vancouver.

Some of the best of the best include Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge and Richmond Country Farms in Richmond. They also have seasonal snacks, and other fun autumnal activities to take part in.

When & Where: All weekend at various locations

HowlOver at FlyOver Canada

This multi-dimensional theatre attraction is hosting its special seasonal film with a Halloween theme at Canada Place.

Fly over some spooky scenes this weekend to get into the Halloween spirit.

When & Where: All weekend at 999 Canada Place

Maan Farms

Visit Maan Farms in Abbotsford for lots of fall fun. The family farm has two very different corn mazes to choose from. Visit during the day to frolic through their Enchanted Corn Maze, which is filled with magical creatures and suitable for all ages.

Or, adults can take part in a much more terrifying experience after dark. The farm has a haunted corn maze called Slaughterhouse, which is known as being the scariest corn maze in Canada.

There’s also a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and lots of delicious treats. Be sure to try their Pumpkin Spice Cream.

When & Where: All weekend at 790 McKenzie Road

Ongoing Things To Do

New Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Delta recently opened to the public so there’s no better time to check it out than right now.

The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining and culinary options including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service Buffet.

When & Where: All weekend at 6005 Highway 17A in Delta

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

When & Where: All weekend at Science World

