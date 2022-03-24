12 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (March 25 – 27)

This may be the third weekend in a row of rain and it may be officially time to get used to it. The weather forecast for this spring includes plenty of precipitation.

This weekend though there are plenty of fun things to do inside.

Things To Do In And Around Vancouver

Go See Steve Aoki In Whistler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki)

So it’s not exactly in Vancouver, but for fans of Steve Aoki the drive could be worth it. The DJ is playing Sunday and instead of buying tickets you need to reserve a table. That’ll cost you between $300-$375 depending on how close you want to sit to Aoki.

When & Where: April 3 at the Longhorn Saloon in Whistler.

Vancouver Porn Festival At The Rio Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUMP! (@humpfilmfest)

HUMP! Dan Savage’s annual porn festival at the Rio Theatre this March offers more than basic pornographic fare. It is a travelling festival that features amateur submissions from around the world and it bills itself as sex positive and inclusive.

When & Where: March 25 & 26 at the Rio Theatre

Cirque Du Soleil Alegria Starts On Friday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

Alegría is about a once-glorious kingdom without a king. The central conflict is between the old guard and rebelling youth. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding.

When & Where: March 25 – June 5 at the Concord Pacific Place

Vancouver Gem And Mineral Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemfinders International (@gemfindersvictoria)

This is Western Canada’s largest gem show featuring almost one hundred vendors with rare fossils, crystals, jewelry, beads art and more.

When & Where: March 25 – 27 at the PNE Forum

7-Eleven Gamer’s Lounge At The Gaming Station

7-Eleven is hosting a free gaming event at the Gaming Station, a Richmond esport arena. There is an IRL Rocket League Challenge, free play classic games and a Super Smash Bros Ultimate and a Street Fighter Tournament. Tickets are free, but you have to register.

When & Where: March 25 – 27 at the Gaming Station in Richmond

A Tall Glass Of Drag! At Luppolo!

This Sunday Luppolo brewing is hosting a drag show to be MC’d by Shanda Leer, Belladonna VonShade and Jerrilynn Spears. Tickets are $45 and include a free beer, cider or soda.

When & Where: March 27 at Luppolo Brewing

Ongoing Things To Do

Watch Arctic Dogs For $2.99 At Cineplex Odeon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arctic Dogs Movie (@arcticdogsmovie)

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program lets you pay $2.99 per person and this offer lasts the rest of the month. On Saturdays, from 11 a.m. onwards people can see cheap movies at participating Cineplex theatres. The link for the favourites program is down; but, if you go to a participating theatre’s website and select Arcitc Dogs you will be given the option to purchase cheap tickets.

When & Where: March 26 at participating Cineplex Odeons

Go For An Outdoor Skate (Last Weekend)

The Shipyards Skate Plaza has extended its season to the end of Spring Break (March 28). It’s another worthy place to spend some time if the weather holds up.

When & Where: Until March 28 at the North Vancouver Shipyards Skate Plaza

Laughter On The Drive

Havana Theatre’s monthly stand up night featuring professional and rising star comedians. The event is hosted by Nancy Ho and Arash Narchi and this month will be headlined by Shane Clark and featuring Yixuan Zhang, Colin Sharp, Rachel Schaefer and Tyler Boissonnault.

When & Where: March 25 at Havana Theatre

Nightcap Comedy

Live and uncensored standup comedy every Saturday at 7 and 10 p.m. Featuring professional standup comedians. This week’s featured comic is Dino Archie.

When & Where: Every Saturday at 117 E Pender

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator At Science World

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

FlyOver Iceland

The family-friendly experience takes guests on an immersive journey across Iceland, where they can take in all the beautiful sights (and even smells). The attraction features special effects that will actually make you feel like you’re flying for real.

When & Where: Until April 18 at 999 Canada Place

