You Can Now Audition For Next Season of Family Feud Canada and Here’s How

Family Feud Canada will return for its fourth season and it is currently looking for contestant families to apply.

The filming takes place in Toronto, but CBC requests that families wishing to participate send in a video in lieu of an in person audition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud Canada (@familyfeudcanada)

The video should not be longer than five minutes and should feature as many family members as possible, family members that cannot be present should be talked about in the video.

On the show two family teams compete against each other to answer fairly simple questions.

Each team must consist of five people and the winning family receives $10,000.

You can sign your family up for an audition here.

