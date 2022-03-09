Vancouver Is Hosting an Amateur Porn Festival This Spring

For many of us who grew up reading Savage Love it wasn’t just about sex, but about being a decent human being as well. That’s why HUMP! Dan Savage’s annual porn festival at the Rio Theatre this March offers more than basic pornographic fare.
HUMP! is a travelling festival that features amateur submissions from around the world and it bills itself as sex positive and inclusive.
RELATED: Elon Musk And Bill Gates To Headline TED Talks In Vancouver This Spring
View this post on Instagram
Each short is five minutes, and ranges from comedic to serious, hard to soft core, musical to not. Featuring all shapes, genders, and sexual orientations.
If you have a strict idea of what sexuality and pornography is, this festival might blow your mind.
If you have a sex positive and rather eclectic taste in porn, this festival is also for you.
HUMP! Vancouver
When: March 25 & 26, 2022
Where: Rio Theatre
Admission: $25 USD
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.