Vancouver Is Hosting an Amateur Porn Festival This Spring

Emma Gregory | @ekbg_26 | March 9, 2022
porn festival at rio
Photo: Ken Campbell / Flickr

For many of us who grew up reading Savage Love it wasn’t just about sex, but about being a decent human being as well. That’s why HUMP! Dan Savage’s annual porn festival at the Rio Theatre this March offers more than basic pornographic fare. 

HUMP! is a travelling festival that features amateur submissions from around the world and it bills itself as sex positive and inclusive.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HUMP! (@humpfilmfest)

Each short is five minutes, and ranges from comedic to serious, hard to soft core, musical to not. Featuring all shapes, genders, and sexual orientations.

If you have a strict idea of what sexuality and pornography is, this festival might blow your mind.

If you have a sex positive and rather eclectic taste in porn, this festival is also for you.  

HUMP! Vancouver

When: March 25 & 26, 2022

Where: Rio Theatre

Admission: $25 USD

 

