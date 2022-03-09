Vancouver Is Hosting an Amateur Porn Festival This Spring

For many of us who grew up reading Savage Love it wasn’t just about sex, but about being a decent human being as well. That’s why HUMP! Dan Savage’s annual porn festival at the Rio Theatre this March offers more than basic pornographic fare.

HUMP! is a travelling festival that features amateur submissions from around the world and it bills itself as sex positive and inclusive.

Each short is five minutes, and ranges from comedic to serious, hard to soft core, musical to not. Featuring all shapes, genders, and sexual orientations.

If you have a strict idea of what sexuality and pornography is, this festival might blow your mind.

If you have a sex positive and rather eclectic taste in porn, this festival is also for you.

HUMP! Vancouver

When: March 25 & 26, 2022

Where: Rio Theatre

Admission: $25 USD

