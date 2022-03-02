Grey Goose Is Hosting a Paris Inspired Pop-Up Bar In Vancouver

One espresso martini and a custom dessert could be yours for the price of nothing this Spring.

That is if you sign up for Palate Kitchen and Grey Goose vodka’s collab pop-up which runs from March 30 to April 1.

If the idea of free things and luxury don’t mix, consider that this pop-up will also be Paris themed.

Palate Kitchen is a casual dining bar on West Hastings where a plate of french toast will set you back $18 before tax and tip.

But from March 30 – April 1, it will be transformed into an exclusive space with French music, cocktail culture displays and a look back at Grey Goose heritage.

The event will host multiple sessions throughout the day, each lasting 30 minutes, approximately.

Here’s a look at what to expect from when the pop up bar was hosted in other Canadian cities:

Grey Goose Apres Dark Pop Up Bar

When: March 30 – April 1

Where: Palate Kitchen, Vancouver

Admission: Free with reservation

