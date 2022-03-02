Grey Goose Is Hosting a Paris Inspired Pop-Up Bar In Vancouver

One espresso martini and a custom dessert could be yours for the price of nothing this Spring.
That is if you sign up for Palate Kitchen and Grey Goose vodka’s collab pop-up which runs from March 30 to April 1.
RELATED: Port Moody Is Hosting a FREE Festival With Dragon Boats + a Beer Garden
If the idea of free things and luxury don’t mix, consider that this pop-up will also be Paris themed.
Palate Kitchen is a casual dining bar on West Hastings where a plate of french toast will set you back $18 before tax and tip.
But from March 30 – April 1, it will be transformed into an exclusive space with French music, cocktail culture displays and a look back at Grey Goose heritage.
The event will host multiple sessions throughout the day, each lasting 30 minutes, approximately.
Here’s a look at what to expect from when the pop up bar was hosted in other Canadian cities:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Grey Goose Apres Dark Pop Up Bar
When: March 30 – April 1
Where: Palate Kitchen, Vancouver
Admission: Free with reservation
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.