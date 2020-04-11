The Park Board Just Banned Cyclists From Using The Stanley Park Seawall

To further enable physical distancing, the Stanley Park Seawall is now closed to bikes.

The closure extends past English Bay to Hornby Street.

The Vancouver Park Board made their decision Friday, following a decision earlier this week to ban vehicle access to Stanley Park indefinitely. As a result, cyclists are still welcome to use Stanley Park Drive and Beach Avenue.

The Stanley Park Seawall will be reserved strictly for pedestrians.

UPDATE: To enable physical distancing, the Stanley Park Seawall is now closed to bikes. The closure extends past English Bay to Hornby Street. We remind cyclists to use Stanley Park Dr. & Beach Ave which are closed to vehicles. Please ride safely. https://t.co/Wny3YJ9Ne5 pic.twitter.com/egihFRqFMj — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) April 10, 2020

Many people are applauding the Park Board of their decision to help promote physical distancing over the long weekend. With warm temperatures, Vancouverites have had a hard time resisting themselves from visiting popular parks and beaches throughout the city.

Despite a clear message to not travel over the long weekend, there was traffic on the highway on Friday, and BC Ferries sailings were full of travellers.

