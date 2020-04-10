Vancouverites’ social distancing efforts will be put to the test this long weekend, as the forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures.

Friday will see temperatures sticking to about 14 degrees with mainly sunny skies throughout the day. And inland, we’ll see temperatures of about 17 degrees, according to Environment Canada.

While Saturday is the only day this long weekend, where we’ll have a chance of showers. Temperatures will still be at about 14 degrees, however.

RELATED: After Closing National & Provincial Parks, Could City Parks Be Next?

By Sunday, Vancouver will get back to full sun all day and 12 degrees. And as it is an extra long weekend, Vancouverites can expect another sunny 13 degree day, Monday.

So, how will you (safely) enjoy the sun predicted for this weekend forecast? If you’re looking for ideas, check out this drive-thru, featuring breakfast and goat-watching.

