Despite Calls To Stay Home This Long Weekend, Highways & Ferries Are Busy

Despite calls to stay home for the long weekend, B.C. highways and ferries are busy with travellers.

Ahead of the long weekend, people could be seen waiting to board the next BC Ferry, as many sailings had reached its limit.

That includes the Tsawwassen to Nanaimo ship, which is full until 5:45 pm, with that one filling up as well.

In addition, the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay’s 5 pm sailing to Victoria is nearly full. And while BC Ferries doesn’t have the authority to restrict travel, the company is asking people to stay home.

Was awful seeing images of the ferry lineup yesterday. I have ties to the coast and I know how the community had come together to take care of one another. I hope the selfishness of these vacationers doesn’t undo the hard work you guys have done to keep vulnerable folks safe — Bridie (@BridieCotter) April 10, 2020

“We’re asking customers to avoid all non-essential travel over the Easter long weekend. It’s crucial that we follow the advice of the Provincial Health Services Authority of B.C.,” the company posted online.

Meanwhile, others are concerned about highway traffic and the amount of cars on the road for the long weekend.

While it is tempting to go out and enjoy the sun this weekend, health officials are urging people to stay home and do their part.

