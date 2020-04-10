Despite Calls To Stay Home This Long Weekend, Highways & Ferries Are Busy

Dana Bowen | April 10, 2020
News
metro vancouver gas prices / paying more for gas

Despite calls to stay home for the long weekend, B.C. highways and ferries are busy with travellers.

Ahead of the long weekend, people could be seen waiting to board the next BC Ferry, as many sailings had reached its limit.

That includes the Tsawwassen to Nanaimo ship, which is full until 5:45 pm, with that one filling up as well.

RELATED: A Massive Amount of B.C.’s Recent 911 Calls Are Related To COVID-19

In addition, the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay’s 5 pm sailing to Victoria is nearly full. And while BC Ferries doesn’t have the authority to restrict travel, the company is asking people to stay home.

“We’re asking customers to avoid all non-essential travel over the Easter long weekend. It’s crucial that we follow the advice of the Provincial Health Services Authority of B.C.,” the company posted online.

Meanwhile, others are concerned about highway traffic and the amount of cars on the road for the long weekend.

While it is tempting to go out and enjoy the sun this weekend, health officials are urging people to stay home and do their part.

For more news around B.C., head to our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content