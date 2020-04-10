A Massive Amount of B.C.’s Recent 911 Calls Are Related To COVID-19

Emergency dispatchers are reminding the public that calling 911 is for emergencies only and not for COVID-19 concerns.

The 911 line has been flooded with non-emergency calls lately, with up to 75% of them related to the virus.

RELATED: Port Moody Closes Parking Lots and Boat Launch Ahead Of Long Weekend

That has included questions about travel restrictions, isolation rules and long grocery store lineups.

“These calls are tying up the lines for life-and-death calls for ambulance, police and fire,” said Matthew Bordewick, chairperson of Emergency Dispatchers of B.C.

If you do have questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, Bordewick pointed out two hotlines you can call. There is 811 for HealthLinkBC or the information hotline, 1-888-COVID19.

The latter number is for general information about B.C.’s pandemic response.

In addition, as the pandemic can affect mental health, there are several resources available. And some companies are offering free services to help, such as Shoppers Drug Mart and WIRTH Hats.

While Shoppers Drug Mart is offering a stress management program, WIRTH Hats is giving away free counselling.

For more news, head to our News section.