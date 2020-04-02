As Canadians deal with the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19, Shoppers Drug Mart is doing its part to help.

Through a virtual program, accessible through any electronic device, Shoppers Drug Mart is opening a stress management program for those struggling with the pandemic.

In partnership with SilverCloud Health, this program focuses on changing people’s negative thinking patterns and behaviours. But it looks at several areas including:

Stress management

Problem solving

Self-esteem

Communication

Assertiveness

The program consists of eight modules and takes about eight weeks to complete. Shoppers Drug Market has also personalized the modules to each individual to help them manage their stress.

The mental health program is free until June 15th and is available through the website. You just need to do a short quiz to see if you’re eligible.

A Vancouver hat company is also offering free counselling during this time.

