If you’ve got a green thumb, then you might want to apply to work at Stanley Park! They’re hiring right now for a variety of positions that pay above minimum wage. Not only that, you get to get outside, educate people on the importance of protecting nature, and show your passion for the park.

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Stanley Park Hiring

Stanley Park’s jobs are partially funded by the Canada Summer Jobs program, which helps Canadian youths get experience in certain fields for the summer. While there are some requirements in order to apply, the Canada Summer Jobs program really only needs you to be 15 to 30 years old at the start of employment, as well as a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or refugee, and have a valid Social Insurance Number.

The open positions are for spots on the Stanley Park Ecology (SPE) team. Their aim is to celebrate diversity, and they are “committed to fostering an inclusive workplace that reflects and expands the community that [they] serve.”

As a registered charity, SPE is responsible for the stewardship of Stanley Park, which is done through a combination of education, conservation action, and research.

Available Positions

There are three positions that are currently open with SPE. Here’s a quick run-down of each of them:

Stewardship and Conservation Assistant Work on stewardship and restoration events in the park while supporting biodiversity efforts in local ecosystems.

Summer Day Camp Leader Great for people who are passionate about nature, education, and working with children.

Nature House (Museum) Educator Support public programming and daily operations at the Stanley Park Nature House on Lost Lagoon.



Each job has different requirements for its applicants. For Stewardship and Conservation Assistants, they’re asked to have previous experience working with ecological research methodology. And for Summer Day Camp Leaders, they need to have had worked with children in a group setting or led day camps. Nature House Educators are required to have experience with ecology interpretation and have a strong understanding of local ecology.

Aside from that, all positions offer around 30 hours a week for a full-time, temporary job. They all pay $20/hour plus 4% in lieu of vacation pay.

To apply, visit the SPE page for more details.