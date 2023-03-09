While many may think of spring break as a time to let loose, others prefer to just unwind and spend some quality time on their own (with nature).

These sleepy destinations in BC are perfect for introverts who are truly looking for a more off-the-grid getaway where they can read and relax.

RELATED: Cool BC Airbnbs You Can Book This Spring or Summer

Spring Break Destinations In BC For Introverts

Cob House, Mayne Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Gill (@megventures)

This cozy cob house nestled on the ever-so-quaint Mayne Island is a dream come true for introverts. The one-of-a-kind hobbit home sits on a private property, with just sheep around to keep you company.

Plus, if you’re looking to spend a lot of time indoors with a good book or making a home cooked meal, you won’t find a better place to do it.

Rowena’s Inn on the River, Harrison Mills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑅𝑜𝓌𝑒𝓃𝒶’𝓈 𝐼𝓃𝓃 𝒪𝓃 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝑅𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓇 (@rowenasinn)

Escape to the charming area of Harrison Mills, just outside of Harrison Hot Springs. This piece of paradise is a lot quieter than the village and it’s home to the lovely Rowena’s Inn on the River.

Guests can choose to stay in one of the cozy inn rooms, or opt for their very own cabin. They have both classic and luxury cabins, both of which have soaker tubs. Most also have patios, where you can sit back, enjoy views of the Harrison River and hear only the sounds of nature.

Micro Cabin, Robert’s Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobertsCreekMicroCabin (@robertscreekmicrocabin)

Treat yourself to a relaxing stay in a tiny home that is on a private property in the small community of Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast.

Go for a bite at the nearby Gumboot Restaurant before coming back to your humble abode for the night. It features a loft area dedicated to yoga and meditation, and is fully stocked with a variety of board games to keep you entertained.

WildPod, Tofino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILDPOD Glamping (@wildpodtofino)

Introverts who have always dreamt of sleeping inside of a bubble, can now actually do so. WildPod is just off the main strip in Tofino and is a quiet place to get a good night’s rest.

Stay in your pod, distanced from other people and get a front row seat to nature. There’s really nothing like falling asleep under the stars and then waking up to hear the waves crashing gently on the shore in the morning.

Tea Treehouse, Brittania Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisabeth (@elisabxx)

This breathtaking property with sweeping ocean views should be at the top of every introverts bucket list. The Tea Treehouse is a studio style guest suite nestled in Upper Britannia Beach, which is a quaint beachside community within the Squamish region.

This dreamy mountain getaway will feel like you’re a world away when in reality it’s just a 40 minute drive from Vancouver. It also boasts some of the best views of the area where you can take in the spectacular sights of Howe Sound.

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort, Great Bear Rainforest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Earth (@discoverearth)

This beautiful lodge is so remote, you’ll need to fly in to get there. Nestled in the Great Bear Rainforest, it’s the most pristine area to soak up the great outdoors.

Nature is right at your doorstep, with a plethora of activities to take in nearby. And they don’t call it Great Bear Rainforest for nothing, the temperate rainforest has many bears, including the elusive Spirit Bear. Also known as the Kermode bear, this rare bear has naturally white fur.

Ocean Village, Tofino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OCEAN VILLAGE (@oceanvillage)



These “pod” cabins are an idyllic place to stay in Tofino. The oceanfront accommodations are a great place to unwind while watching the waves crash ashore on Mackenzie Beach.

There’s a pool, hot tub, outdoor BBQ area and a spot to have a cozy campfire just steps away from the cabins. The beachfront resort truly is an oasis and will quickly become your home away from home.

Brookside Inn, Abbotsford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brookside Inn Boutique Hotel (@brooksideabby)

Visit Abbotsford to find this hidden gem unlike any other on B&B you’ve stayed at before. Brookside Inn is a charming bed and breakfast, with each room inspired by a different classic movie. There’s Under the Tuscan Sun, Roman Holiday and more.

Therefore, you can spend your entire staycation just binge watching your favourite films and it’s totally encouraged. And in the morning, you can enjoy a bite to eat in their room appropriately called Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Free Spirit Spheres, Qualicum Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Free Spirit Spheres (@freespiritspheres)

You can relive your childhood by sleeping in a treehouse on Vancouver Island, but chances are these whimsical sphere accommodations near Qualicum Beach are unlike anything you’ve ever stayed at before.

It doesn’t get much more secluded than having your own sphere suspended from a tree. Soak up all the beauty of nature around you while reading a good book here.

Tweedsmuir Park Lodge, Bella Coola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tweedsmuir Park Lodge (@tweedsmuirparklodge)

If you want to get away from people but get up close and personal with some bears, this is the place to be.

The lodge is set on 60 acres of private land within BC’s largest protected provincial park. Have an authentic Canadian experience by staying in a place where bears can be seen lounging on the lawn.