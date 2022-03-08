Cool BC Airbnbs You Can Book For a Spring Getaway Near Vancouver

With the cold and rainy weather we’re seeing lately, it might be hard to believe that Spring is right around the corner.

Luckily for us, there are plenty of out-of-this-world airbnbs near Vancouver to enjoy a quick jaunt away from the city.

Unreal Airbnbs Near Vancouver

Escape to the quaint Mayne Island for a romantic weekend getaway or for a relaxing retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. It’s an hour-and-a-half ferry ride from Tsawwassen and then you can find this little slice of heaven just a ten minute drive away from the terminal.

According to Airbnb, this is also one of their most “wish listed” properties in the entire country.

You can open your front door to see sheep wandering around and feed them apples from the orchard. Chickens and other farm animals are also lurking around the acreage.

Cost: Approximately $200 per night

Location: Mayne Island

Live that simple life (even just for a night) at this tiny 125-square-foot cabin on the Sunshine Coast. It can accommodate up to two people with a loft-style bed.

There’s also a kitchen with the basic essentials to make a meal at “home.” There’s also lots of books and board games to keep you occupied while inside.

Find it in the charming Roberts Creek, which is in between Gibsons and Sechelt.

Cost: Approximately $111 per night

Location: Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast

Dreaming of a picturesque getaway in a secluded area of the Okanagan Valley? Look no further. This stunning Sante Fe Airbnb is a piece of paradise overlooking the pristine Okanagan Lake.

In true Okanagan fashion, it’s also situated amongst award-winning vineyards.

The sprawling property can accommodate up to 10 guests, with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Cost: Approximately $500 per night

Location: Situated along Okanagan Lake, exact location TBA when booking is confirmed.

Nelson is a little bit of a road trip from Vancouver, but well worth the drive. Plus, you can stay in a historic church that has been converted into an airbnb.

It’s right in the heart of the beautiful West Kootenays and within walking distance to the town’s amenities.

The airbnb can sleep up to five guests, with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Cost: Approximately $150 per night

Location: Nelson

Take the family or a group of friends to this impressive airbnb in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast. And the best part is, it sits directly across from beach access.

The 2,500-square-foot ocean view home gives visitors the true West Coast living experience.

It can sleep up to six guests with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It also features an open concept living space, cathedral ceilings and lots of windows for natural light.

Cost: Approximately $507 per night

Location: Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast

Escape to the serene Ryder Lake area of Chilliwack to discover this tiny treehouse offering up a bird’s-eye view of the region.

The private designer treehouse, appropriately called The Birdhouse is available to book out on airbnb and it can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Amenities include WiFi, a dedicated workspace, outdoor shower, TV and free parking.

Cost: Approximately $264 per night

Location: Chilliwack

