This Glass Dome Train Is Bringing Back Its Surreal BC Routes

Got the winter blues? A dreamy train ride through some of BC’s most awe-inspiring destinations is just what you need.

Luckily, Rocky Mountaineer is bringing back its scenic tours across the province and beyond. The routes include the following bucket list worthy spots.

Rocky Mountaineer BC Routes

First Passage to the West

All aboard! Passengers on this route will cross the Continental Divide and travel through the breathtaking Spiral Tunnels on a trip between Vancouver and Banff/Lake Louise, with a stop in Kamloops. You’ll come for the views and stay for the hot springs.

Journey through the Clouds

Sightseers will go on a trek between Vancouver and Jasper, where they can take in all the natural beauty Jasper National Park has to offer. Some of which, of course, includes parts of a designated UNESCO World Heritage site. Travellers will also be able to witness the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies, Mount Robson, in all its glory.

Rainforest to Gold Rush

This train will travel between Vancouver and Jasper and make stops in both Whistler and Quesnel. Guests will also be able to see the pristine Jasper National Park and Mount Robson through their panoramic windows during the journey.

What are you waiting for? Hop onboard!

