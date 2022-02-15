Amtrak To Resume Service Between Vancouver and Seattle After 2 Years

The Amtrak Cascades is back.

Three months after America opened its borders to Canada, Amtrak announced it will resume its Northwest cross border service.

Amtrak will begin the operations this spring, although no exact date has been given.

The Amtrak Cascade line, which runs from Vancouver, B.C. to Salem, OR, stopped service in March 2020 and the Canadian and American border stayed closed to nonessential travel for 16 months.

The Cascades route had an annual ridership of 800,000 prior to the pandemic.

Last year Canada reopened its borders to Americans in August, and America reopened its borders to Canadians in November.

In December Amtrak ran a bus service between the two countries.

As this is a cross border service whatever international travel rules are in effect at the time will apply to passengers.

