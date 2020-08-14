Stay At This Historic Yet Charming Inn To Transport Yourself Back In Time

Sights set on a staycation? Opt for something a little more outside the box with a charming getaway that also has plenty to offer the history buff.

Discover Rowena’s Inn On The River just 1.5 hours away from Vancouver in Harrison Mills to find a quiet retreat in nature. The picturesque location and its close proximity to the bustling village of Harrison Hot Springs makes it an idyllic spot to escape to with family, friends or a special someone.

It’s nestled on the Sandpiper Resort where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy sweeping views of the Harrison River and hit the golf course.

But overflowing with history, the Inn is a destination all in itself. It features a series of charming suites that all tell their own story.

Each Inn room is named after a member of the Pretty Family that it used to belong to in the early 1900s.

Charles Nelson Pretty and Rowena Elizabeth Peters wed in 1917 and then had four children: Charles Watson, Rowena Charlotte, James Ivan and Elizabeth Anne (known as Betty-Anne).

While they shared a home in Vancouver, they were given the opportunity to buy the 160-acre property from a woman who recently lost her husband. They allowed Mrs. Jackson to continue living there though, as long as she wanted to.

They decided to build the Manor on the sprawling property and would travel by train from Vancouver to Harrison Mills and then canoe to the home along the river.

After their father died at 102-years-old, James Ivan and Betty-Anne made the decision to open their doors to the public by converting their home into a B&B.

Finally in 1995, their dream became a reality and they were able to invite others in to enjoy all the beauty the resort has to offer.

The English-style decor is still evident throughout the space today and gives visitors a unique glimpse into what it was like to live here during that time.

The property also features a number of classic and luxury cabins that also carry on the theme of the Pretty family and the region.

Rowena’s Inn On The River

Where: 14282 Morris Valley Road, Harrison Mills

