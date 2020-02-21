The Old Spaghetti Factory is Offering $2 Pasta Deals For One Day Next Month

The Old Spaghetti Factory is celebrating their birthday in a big way this year and we can all get on board.

For the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, they are serving up cheap spaghetti dishes at its Gastown location.

You can go in anytime between 11 am to 8 pm, March 3, for all-inclusive spaghetti entrees. And you’ll pay between $1.75 to $1.95. The low prices are what you would have paid back in 1970, when the restaurant first opened.

Plus, proceeds go toward a good cause, as it will be donated to the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. There will be an option to add an additional donation on the bill.

