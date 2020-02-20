David’s Tea Is Offering Free Tea For One Day Only Next Week

If you’re a David’s Tea fan, then you’ll be happy to hear you can get a free brew next week.

The Montreal-based tea shop is giving away a free cup next week, for anyone wearing a pink shirt.

The giveaway is in honour of Anti-bullying Day to raise awareness on bullying and taking the steps to change it.

So, you can trying out their Caribbean Crush – a fittingly pink herbal tea. This tropical-tasting drink is great both iced or hot.

It’s happening Wednesday, February 26th, at participating locations. So get to your nearest David’s Tea and remember – on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

To find other treats, head to Richmond’s latest bubble tea joint or head to IHOP this month for free pancakes.

For more deals in Vancouver, check out our Deals section.