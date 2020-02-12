DEAL ALERT: IHOP is Offering Free Pancakes for One Day This Month

Brunch lovers better get themselves to IHOP this month, because they’re giving away free pancakes.

The breakfast joint is bringing back their buttery-syrupy deal, February 25th to IHOP’s across Canada.

In celebration of National Pancake Day, anyone can drop in and get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes, from 7 am-7 pm.

In the meantime, IHOP will collect donations to help Children’s Miracle Network.

But while you’re there, you can also enter for a chance to win IHOP pancakes for life.

So you better mark your calendars and get there for your free stack. The deal is limited to one stack per person.

