DEAL ALERT: This Richmond Restaurant is Giving Away Free Bubble Tea This Month

Bubble tea lovers are in for a treat this month, as The Alley’s new spot in Richmond is offering free bubble tea.

With its original spot downtown, the shop is opening its second location, this month. And to celebrate, they’ve got a few sweet deals in store.

You can stop by Thursday, February 13-14, to get 10% off all drinks at their new location.

And then on its grand opening weekend, they are offering FREE bubble tea from 3 pm.

That deal extends to the first 100 people on Saturday, February 15-16.

Speciality drinks will be 15% off that day as well.

The Alley has locations across Canada, with ones in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Check out the new spot for bubble tea next week in Richmond, at 1316-8368 Capstan Way.

