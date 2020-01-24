Good things come to those who wait. The popular WhataFood vendor is opening its first restaurant.

You may have seen them popping up at various venues across Metro Vancouver, including the Richmond Night Market—but now they’ll finally have a permanent place to call home in New Westminster.

The eatery (much like their vendor) will specialize in authentic Brazilian street food.

They’re especially known for their array of pastels (thin crust pies) with a variety of fillings. Dig into beef, calabrese, cheese, or sun dried tomatoes with arugula and tofu. For something more on the sweet side, you have to try their s’more pastel.

Cheese puffs are another one of their signature eats, which are a light and cheesy gluten-free treat with a sweet or savoury dipping sauce.

WhataFood

When: Opening soon (exact date TBA)

Where: New Westminster SkyTrain Station

