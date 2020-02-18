Richmond Just Got a Popular New Bubble Tea Destination

Popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand The Alley has added a new location in Metro Vancouver.
You can now enjoy their signature boba in Richmond. This is their second location in BC, with the first opening on Hornby Street in downtown Vancouver last year.
The Alley is best known for its Deerioca, which comes in a few different varieties. One of their best sellers is the Deerioca Matcha drink.
They also have a milk tea series, where you can try their Royal No. 9 Milk Tea or Iron Goddess Milk Tea, among others.
Besides bubble tea—they have slush (Oreo and Kiwi), Citron Soda, Apple Of My Eye and Passionfruit Green Tea.
They just recently unveiled a popcorn brand that is infused with bubble tea flavours, to kick your movie nights up a notch.
The Alley New Location
When: Open now
Where: 1316 – 8368 Capstan Way, Richmond
