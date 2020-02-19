The only thing better than a poke bowl is a free poke bowl. And thanks to one new eatery, you can indulge in just that. Head to Pokey Okey to take advantage of this deal.

The Richmond poke shop is expanding with a Burnaby location that is offering the freebie during its opening weekend Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.

Check it out between noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to get a free bowl. Guests can choose between one of three options: the Green Bowl, the Red Bowl or the Yellow Bowl.

Pokey Okey will be accepting donations at its opening weekend event—which will go towards QMUNITY, a local charity offering resources to BC’s queer, trans and two-spirited communities.

Free bowls at Pokey Okey

When: Feb. 29 to March 1, noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 4919 Kingsway, Burnaby

