7 Social Distancing Birthday Party Ideas For Vancouverites Born In Spring

It’s your birthday but you’re quarantined. Spring babies who may be having a particularly tough time self-isolating can still celebrate their special day in the comfort of their homes.
Even when you have no place to go, you can still dress up and bring parts of the celebration to you.
Social Distancing Birthday Party Ideas
Be fancy at home and host a tea party
View this post on Instagram
WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER AND WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS. It’s been almost a week now that we’ve been celebrating the success of our High Tea Take Out special. We love your creativity and are so grateful you are embracing this new “who says quarantine can’t be fun and fancy” movement. From mother daughter tea parties in parks to puppy high tea parties at home we love hearing about it all and seeing the fun and positivity at what is a stressful time for all. We are now closed for dine-in but we are determined to keep the Neverland feel-good vibe alive and will be launching a new menu later today and offering home delivery and take out. We are dropping our prices to as low as possible because we are all in this together. And we will get through this. Stay tuned for our exciting new menu. Stay healthy and positive everyone! (High tea will be delivered in take out boxes to be assembled at home despite cheeky photography featured here!) Gift cards will still be available on line or in store, to gift to someone for tea and takeout.
Vancouver’s popular Neverland Tea Salon is offering their signature afternoon tea sets to-go. Get all the sweet and savoury bites and delicious tea offerings packed up to assemble on your own at home. They have their regular high tea special or you can customize it so it’s vegetarian or vegan ($30 each). Each set comes with one 25 gram bag of your choice of tea. It’s time to bring out the fancy plates and dig in!
Bring the restaurant to you
You can still enjoy eats from a number of Vancouver’s best restaurants—so just order in your favourite meal (for free). But take it one step further by lighting candles, setting the table and making it feel like a real restaurant. You can even mock up some menus and create your own restaurant name or theme—just have fun with it.
Drink up
View this post on Instagram
📣📣📣 @jukefriedchicken now offers cocktail mixes so you can make your fav @sabrinedhaliwal cocktail at home in five easy steps: 1️⃣ Choose your cocktail mix (there are three to choose from) 2️⃣ Choose your alcohol (Sabrine lists her recommendations on the label) 3️⃣ Add alcohol + a few ice cubes 4️⃣ Put the lid back on and *shake, shake, shake* (as demonstrated by @sabrinedhaliwal and @bsatterford who are standing a good 6 ft apart) 5️⃣ Open jar and start sipping! These new cocktail mixes are available for take-out and delivery! 🍗🍹🧊 #smccomm #clientlove #prlife ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #igersvancouver #dishedvan #scoutthis#narcityvancouver #vancouverfoodie#curiocityvan #vancityeats #yvreats #yvrfoodie #vancouvereats #dailyhivevan #604eats #vanmagram #cocktails #imbibegram #imbibemagazine #bartenderlove #bartenderlife #breakingbreadnow #breakingbreadvan #cocktailsofinstagram
Break into the stock pile of booze you have around the house or get some delivered. In Vancouver, Firefly Fine Wines & Ales is just one spot offering delivery service through Uber Eats. Shop a selection of reds, whites and craft beers to make your day extra special. Juke Fried Chicken is also offering cocktail mixes for delivery, where you can mix them in with alcohol you already have at home. If you do order booze, just remember BC Liquor Stores are operating with reduced hours.
Netflix party
Ain’t no party like a Netflix party? It may not be exactly what you imagined you’d be doing on your birthday but you can make it more fun by getting a group of friends (in their own homes) to watch the same movie or series as you are.
Cake cake cake (and more)
View this post on Instagram
TEA TIME || cheese tart . . Ordered some cheese tarts from @bakefortynine using Ubereats and they were delicious – supporting small businesses during this time is one way we can help. Ordering in and staying at home if you can, is the safest thing we can do for ourselves and others. . . We ordered the Original, Strawberry, and Matcha cheese tarts. They were super creamy and delicious and I could have eaten all of them myself but I shared with my husband, who placed them on colored plates that matches the flavor. Definitely recommend these tarts! . . #foodie #yvreats #socialdistancing #stayhome #cheesetarts #yum #foodphotography #bake49 #foodiesofinstagram #ubereats #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocal
You can’t have a birthday without cake (or any dessert for that matter). Fear not, there are lots of decadent options available for delivery. Oh Sweet Day! Bake Shop, Breka Bakery, Mello doughnuts, Dairy Queen, Bake49, True Confections and Fufu Cafe are just a few Vancouver spots offering delivery service.
Game night
Play some video games or bring out all your old favourite board games and have some fun with friends (remotely). FaceTime or use Zoom to connect all your BFFs and play a game together.
Dance the night away
Whether you’re solo or quarantining with someone else—there’s always time for a dance party. Check out Spotify for themed quarantine playlists or put your own together. Billboard has also released a list of livestreams and virtual concerts being hosted during the COVID-19 crisis. It includes the likes of James Bay, Jennifer Hudson and Billy Porter.
Keep informed on all things COVID-19 by checking out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.