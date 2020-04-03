7 Social Distancing Birthday Party Ideas For Vancouverites Born In Spring

It’s your birthday but you’re quarantined. Spring babies who may be having a particularly tough time self-isolating can still celebrate their special day in the comfort of their homes.

Even when you have no place to go, you can still dress up and bring parts of the celebration to you.

Social Distancing Birthday Party Ideas

Be fancy at home and host a tea party

Vancouver’s popular Neverland Tea Salon is offering their signature afternoon tea sets to-go. Get all the sweet and savoury bites and delicious tea offerings packed up to assemble on your own at home. They have their regular high tea special or you can customize it so it’s vegetarian or vegan ($30 each). Each set comes with one 25 gram bag of your choice of tea. It’s time to bring out the fancy plates and dig in!

Bring the restaurant to you

You can still enjoy eats from a number of Vancouver’s best restaurants—so just order in your favourite meal (for free). But take it one step further by lighting candles, setting the table and making it feel like a real restaurant. You can even mock up some menus and create your own restaurant name or theme—just have fun with it.

Drink up



Break into the stock pile of booze you have around the house or get some delivered. In Vancouver, Firefly Fine Wines & Ales is just one spot offering delivery service through Uber Eats. Shop a selection of reds, whites and craft beers to make your day extra special. Juke Fried Chicken is also offering cocktail mixes for delivery, where you can mix them in with alcohol you already have at home. If you do order booze, just remember BC Liquor Stores are operating with reduced hours.

Netflix party



Ain’t no party like a Netflix party? It may not be exactly what you imagined you’d be doing on your birthday but you can make it more fun by getting a group of friends (in their own homes) to watch the same movie or series as you are.

Cake cake cake (and more)



You can’t have a birthday without cake (or any dessert for that matter). Fear not, there are lots of decadent options available for delivery. Oh Sweet Day! Bake Shop, Breka Bakery, Mello doughnuts, Dairy Queen, Bake49, True Confections and Fufu Cafe are just a few Vancouver spots offering delivery service.

Game night

Play some video games or bring out all your old favourite board games and have some fun with friends (remotely). FaceTime or use Zoom to connect all your BFFs and play a game together.

Dance the night away

Whether you’re solo or quarantining with someone else—there’s always time for a dance party. Check out Spotify for themed quarantine playlists or put your own together. Billboard has also released a list of livestreams and virtual concerts being hosted during the COVID-19 crisis. It includes the likes of James Bay, Jennifer Hudson and Billy Porter.

