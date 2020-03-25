Get Fried Chicken & Cocktail Mixes Delivered Thanks To This Eatery

Brighten up your self-isolating time with Juke Fried Chicken. The popular Vancouver joint is offering its signature fried chicken and specially crafted cocktail mixes through contact-less take out or delivery.

Order up their southern fried chicken, sticky pork ribs and choose from a variety of sides (including corn chicken fritters, Asian peanut sesame slaw and jalapeno corn bread).

A new addition to its menu, is $5 pre-batched cocktail mixes (without spirits). The blends are meant to be mixed with alcohol at home and include the following varieties:

Purple Rain

Pineapple juice, orgeat, lime, non-alcoholic cassis. Just add 2 oz of whiskey and ice.

Passion Fruit Gimlet

Passion fruit syrup and lime juice. Add 2 oz of vodka, gin or tequila, then add ice and shake.

Blue Margarita

Non-alcoholic blue curacao and lime juice. Add 2 oz of tequila, then add ice and shake.

You can also add jars of Juke’s signature sauces to your order, like their hot sauce and beer honey.

