Save-On-Foods Will No Longer Offer Staff Hazard Pay During COVID-19

Although the pandemic is on-going, Save-On-Foods has ended its “Pandemic Premium” program that offered a wage increase for employees.

The company began offering the incentive program in March, which gave staff a two-dollar hourly raise.

However, the union representing the company – UFCW 1518 – was disappointed to hear Save-On-Foods is ending the program Saturday, May 30th.

“BC is only beginning to relax its pandemic response, and the crisis is far from over, especially for front line workers,” said UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak in a statement. “There remains a lot of uncertainty around what could happen in the coming months. Meanwhile, Save-On-Foods members continue to assume risks by showing up to work every day. Ongoing recognition for that commitment is the least these workers deserve.”

Instead of the premium, the company is moving to “another form of recognition,” according to CTV News.

That means staff will either get 10% off their grocery bill or 30 times the points through Save-on-Foods’ More Rewards discount program.

While B.C. is beginning to lift quarantine restrictions, there are still more than 200 active COVID-19 cases.

The union is calling on the public to send a letter to Darrell Jones, asking him to extend the Pandemic Premium to help staff at this time.

