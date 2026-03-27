In a time when gas prices are sky-high, houses cost well over a million dollars, and groceries just keep climbing, Canadians are working overtime to keep any extra change in their pockets. From collecting points to taking advantage of deals, there are a fair number of ways to keep your bank account afloat while managing the cost of living.
Rewards programs are a great way to save a couple of dollars, too. For many of them, all that’s required is for you to sign up and then keep on keeping on. You’ll start to rack up points with each purchase and before you know it, you’ll have saved up enough to cash in redemptions and other benefits.
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Here’s some of the best rewards programs in Metro Vancouver that you might be missing out on.
Rewards Programs In Metro Vancouver
- PC Optimum: a favourite for grocery shoppers, offering points for every dollar spent at participating stores like Loblaws, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.
- PC Optimum Insiders can earn 10% back on all PC products, as well as earn points at over 4,500 Esso stations across Canada when using a PC Optimum card.
- Canadian Tire Triangle Rewards: an especially great program for those who frequently shop at Canadian Tire, Sport Chek, and Mark’s.
- Members earn Canadian Tire Money on almost every purchase, which can be redeemed anytime at any amount.
- Costco Executive Membership: ideal for those who shop frequently at Costco. For an annual fee, members receive substantial benefits.
- Executive Members receive an annual 2% reward on most purchases, up to a maximum of $1,000. This reward can be used to offset the cost of future Costco purchases.
- Scene+: a versatile rewards program that spans across multiple industries, including entertainment, dining, and travel. It is particularly attractive for movie enthusiasts and those who enjoy dining out.
- Earn points through various activities, such as watching movies and buying snacks at Cineplex, dining at partner restaurants like Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet, and shopping at grocery stores like Sobeys and IGA. Points can be redeemed for free movie tickets, dining experiences, and even travel bookings.
- Aeroplan: great for those who travel a lot, although members can also redeem points for other things like gift cards.
- Members can earn points at every step of their travel, as well as shopping with retail partners when using Aeroplan credit cards. Points can be redeemed for travel, among many other perks.