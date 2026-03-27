In a time when gas prices are sky-high, houses cost well over a million dollars, and groceries just keep climbing, Canadians are working overtime to keep any extra change in their pockets. From collecting points to taking advantage of deals, there are a fair number of ways to keep your bank account afloat while managing the cost of living.

Rewards programs are a great way to save a couple of dollars, too. For many of them, all that’s required is for you to sign up and then keep on keeping on. You’ll start to rack up points with each purchase and before you know it, you’ll have saved up enough to cash in redemptions and other benefits.

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Here’s some of the best rewards programs in Metro Vancouver that you might be missing out on.

Rewards Programs In Metro Vancouver