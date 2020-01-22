Ramen Danbo In Vancouver Named A Top 10 Vegan Ramen Spot By PETA

Animal rights group PETA recently listed the top 10 places to get vegan ramen and Vancouver’s Ramen Danbo made the cut.

The list looks at various restaurants across North America that serve the Japanese dish without any use of animal products. Ramen Danbo was one of them because of its “tasty Negi-goma Atsuage Ramen bowl.”

“The menu option features white sesame oil, roasted sesame seeds, and fresh scallions as well as six slices of mouthwatering thick-fried tofu,” the PETA site states.

And bonus: this Vancouver spot is the only Canadian restaurant on the list. Other spots include Honolulu, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Orlando, among other American places.

Ramen Danbo has locations in Kitsilano and Robson. While they do serve meat, the restaurant features a special vegan menu with four options to choose from.

Coincidentally, Richmond was also recently recognized internationally for having the best food. For other options, check out where to go for vegan fast food.

Thanks for the tip on vegan ramen, PETA!

