Richmond Named One Of The Best Destinations In The World For Food

Richmond is one of the best cities in the world to eat, according to a list highlighting where to eat in 2020.

And among the 19 cities on the list, Richmond was the only Canadian city. That’s all due to 22 of its restaurants, which are considered the “most essential stops.”

U.S. food-based publication Eater recently published the list as part of a foodie-travel guide.

RELATED: 10 Newly-Opened Places To Get Great Food, Dessert, & Drinks In Metro Vancouver

“Recent surveys have shown that a majority of travelers consider food first when planning a trip, even ahead of where they sleep,” said Eater.

It’s listed as the “best place to eat Chinese food in North America, hands down.”

The article highlights Richmond’s culinary landscape that combines traditional foods with those of the suburb’s many cultures.

A majority of the restaurants Eater chose to highlight are near No. 3 road, in the heart of Richmond.

Among the list of the best restaurants in Richmond are:

Lamajoun

Richmond Night Market

Lido Restaurant

Kam Do Bakery and Plaza

Parker Place

HK BBQ Master

Empire Seafood Restaurant

Richmond Public Market

Fuggles and Warlock Craftworks

Anar

Do you agree with this list?

If you’re a foodie, check out Mogu Japanese Street Eat’s new location or Milksha for its ice cream bubble teas.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.