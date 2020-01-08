Up your bubble tea game by adding ice cream, courtesy of none other than Milksha.

The popular bubble tea joint is here to brighten up your January by offering new drinks consisting of everyone’s favourite dessert—ice cream!

They’re taking their signature drinks and giving them the added boost that takes it to the next level.

The full line-up featuring ice cream includes:

Earl Grey Tea⁣

Jasmine Green Tea⁣

Light-Roasted Oolong Tea⁣

Oolong Tea⁣

Latte (Strong milk flavor)⁣

Earl Grey Tea Latte⁣

Jasmine Green Tea Latte⁣

Light-Roasted Oolong Tea Latte⁣

Oolong Tea Latte⁣

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk⁣

Take advantage of this new offering before they’re gone!

Milksha

Where: 1258 Robson St, Vancouver

