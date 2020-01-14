The all-new Afuri Ramen + Dumpling Bar has all you need for a good night out.

The Richmond joint will soon become known for its ramen and dumplings—but also its vast selection of sips.

Try a variety of cocktails, including Yuzu (rum, lime juice, yuzu, honey, sparkling wine), Shiso (vodka, yellow chartreuse, shiso, green tea), and Hanami (tequila, aperol, pierre ferrand cognac, lemon, honey, bitters).

They also have over a dozen varieties of Japanese-style whiskey and whiskey flights to get the opportunity to sample several of them.

Have a thing for Sake? They have flights of that too (with 10 options to choose from).

Accompany those drinks with some delicious eats, including a plethora of ramen options, Karaage, soft shell crab buns, Kakuni pork buns, crispy pork gyoza, gyoza soup and kimchi gohan.

Afuri Ramen + Dumpling Bar

When: Open now

Where: 140-7971 Alderbridge Way, Richmond

