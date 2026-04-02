A Major Bridge In Metro Vancouver Is Getting Overnight Lane Closures For The Next Two Years

Soon to come is the Queensborough Bridge’s $20.8 million upgrade. And with it will be plenty of overnight lane closures for the next two years.

The makeover is slated to include repairs, replacements, and resurfacing as the connection is now in its 66th year of life.

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A Long History

Originally constructed in 1960, this bridge has seen decades upon decades of cars on its roads. It carries four lanes of Highway 91A traffic, two lanes northbound and southbound, across the north arm of the Fraser River. Over its years in service, it has seen a number of major modifications, such as seismic and safety upgrades. It has also received median-barrier installation and barrier walls to separate pedestrians and motorists.

Kingston Construction Ltd., was awarded the $20.8 million contract to work on the Queensborough Bridge.

Upgrades To The Queensborough Bridge

According to the Government of B.C., the project involves:

Condition renewal of the existing bridge deck: The deck renewal consists of joint repair/replacement, deck drains replacements, and resurfacing of the deck with new polyester polymer concrete (PPC) overlay.

Miscellaneous repairs to concrete components of the bridge, including repairs to the sidewalk.

And the project benefits include:

Extending the service life of the bridge through deck, joint, drainage, and concrete rehabilitation.

Improving structural safety and reliability by repairing deteriorated concrete and replacing critical components.

Reducing long-term maintenance and lifecycle costs by addressing water infiltration and corrosion-related deterioration.

Enhancing road user and pedestrian safety with a smoother riding surface, renewed joints, and improved sidewalks.