Our Snowstorm Was Nothing Compared To The 90+ cm Newfoundland Just Got (VIDEOS)

Vancouver faced a snowstorm last week that had us crawling back to bed, but it’s nothing compared to what Newfoundland has.

Our snowstorm caused delays and closures with highways, ferries and transit. But while we received just under 40 cm of snow last week, Newfoundland has gotten 93 cm in some parts.

RELATED: While We Fought The Snow, Alberta Made A 23-Ft Snowman With A Trackhoe

The amount varies from 31 cm in St. Lawrence area to 48 cm in Lethbridge. The areas with the most snow are Mount Pearl at 93 cm, Paradise at 91 and St. John’s East at 82 cm.

The unprecedented snowfall in St. John's buried countless cars overnight, including this one. #NLStorm2020 pic.twitter.com/oYDY3ujbJG — CBC Newfoundland and Labrador (@CBCNL) January 19, 2020

St. John’s International Airport got 76.2 cm of snow, which is the highest measured at the airport since 1942, when record-keeping began.

While Vancouverites chose not to leave their houses during our snowstorm, some Newfoundlanders literally can’t.

My cousin’s garage door after the snow storm in Newfoundland. pic.twitter.com/DLH3QSo7kB — Brian Craven (@BrianTCraven) January 19, 2020

But some are managing to make the most out of being snowed in, by using it to ice their beers.

This week a big snow storm hit Newfoundland, Canada, and rather than dig themselves out, some decided to get creative and turn their front door entrances into beer fridges pic.twitter.com/SOyOgsuEAI — Ian P. McCarthy (@Toffeemen68) January 19, 2020

Environment Canada said there would also be extreme winds during the snowstorm in Newfoundland. The highest was 171 km/hour on Green Island off Fortune Bay.

As some Vancouverites skied down streets during our brief snow period, Newfies chose to snowboard.

Surprisingly though, the temperatures are not that cold. According to Environment Canada, temperatures are sitting between 0 and -6 degrees in St. John’s.

Regardless, let’s hope this clears out for our East Coast neighbours soon.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.