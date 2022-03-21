This New Bakery In New Westminster Serves Giant Stuffed Donuts

Some might say they crave the simplicity of a plain glazed donut, but it’s giant stuffed donuts that have people lining up for two hours.

Yum Gourmet Donuts officially opened in New Westminster this month to much hype.

They opened doors last week at 10:30 a.m. By 12:11 p.m. announced they’d sold out of vegan donuts, and by 3:07 p.m. all the donuts were gone.

They served donuts as a cinnamon streusel crunch, double chocolate brownie and salted caramel with prices ranging between $4 and $5 before tax.

This coming week’s flavours include:

The store is located at 468 East Columbia St. and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until they sell out). But as a head’s up, it looks like they’re recovering from the weekend because they won’t be open again until Thursday.

