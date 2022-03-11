Vancouver Just Got A New Bakery And It Serves Twisted Korean Donuts

Kkwabaegi: a twisted Korean donut popular.

A new donut shop has opened downtown Vancouver called Nukid and they serve Kkwabaegi.

Twisted Korean donuts are similar western donuts except they offer unique toppings and stuffings.

There are savoury donuts and sweet donuts including many flavours such as corn cream, cheese, oreo, banana nutella and earl grey.

They also sell bundt cakes, sweet potato cakes and cheesecakes.

Nukid located at 1660 Robson St. and it officially opened on March 4.

