This Vancouver Bakery Is A Hidden Gem For Stuffed Donuts

If donuts are your guilty pleasure, look no further. One Vancouver bakery is whipping up donuts worthy of your dreams and just one taste will likely keep you coming back for more.
The difference at La Bise Bakery, is in the filling.
They whip up a variety of stuffed donuts, including raspberry jam, cinnamon sugar, Bailey’s chocolate, pistacho and passionfruit chantilly varieties.
They are also known for their decadent caneles, which come in original, salted caramel, cookie butter, white chocolate mascarpone and pistachio flavours.
Their donuts are $4 each or customers can get a box of four for $15 and a box of six for $22.
What are you waiting for? Head to La Bise to get your fix of sweets!
La Bise Bakery
When: Open Wednesday through Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
Where: 1605 W 5th Ave, Vancouver
