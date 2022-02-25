This Vancouver Bakery Is A Hidden Gem For Stuffed Donuts

If donuts are your guilty pleasure, look no further. One Vancouver bakery is whipping up donuts worthy of your dreams and just one taste will likely keep you coming back for more.

The difference at La Bise Bakery, is in the filling.

They whip up a variety of stuffed donuts, including raspberry jam, cinnamon sugar, Bailey’s chocolate, pistacho and passionfruit chantilly varieties.

RELATED: 8 Bakeries In Metro Vancouver Worth The Drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherlen | VANCOUVER FOOD (@sexyfoodgirl)

They are also known for their decadent caneles, which come in original, salted caramel, cookie butter, white chocolate mascarpone and pistachio flavours.

Their donuts are $4 each or customers can get a box of four for $15 and a box of six for $22.

What are you waiting for? Head to La Bise to get your fix of sweets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Foodie Clicks (@vanfoodieclicks)

You Might Also Like:

La Bise Bakery

When: Open Wednesday through Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Where: 1605 W 5th Ave, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.